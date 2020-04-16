Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Halted, Dance Deewane Begins

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows on Hindi television. When the show was aired, it was one of the most popular shows with the highest TRPs. The last few episodes garnered the most eyeballs with curiosity building up as to who will win the crown.

The last season of Bigg Boss 13 saw Siddharth Shukla walking away with the winner's title. The show also had its share of controversies. Yet it was the most-watched show.

As you know all the old shows are making a comeback on the television as the production of all the TV serials has been cancelled owing to coronavirus lockdown. So all channels decided that it would garner more TRPs by airing some old episodes of Bigg Boss. However, it seems the idea became a disaster as Bigg Boss failed to draw any audience. The latest we hear is that the show was discontinued and instead another dance show Dance Deewane was aired which seems to be doing well.

Now, why couldn't Salman's charm work on the audience again? Well, for the simple fact that Bigg Boss is all about who manages to survive in the glasshouse for 100 days against odds to win the title. But once the surprise is broken. Who cares about the fights anymore?