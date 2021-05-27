Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Says 'Radhe Is Not A Great Film At All'

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan has released his Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai movie through Zee Plex via pay per view service. He promised to all his fans that the movie will be released on EID and thus, he had to push it through the OTT platform to keep his word. Although the movie got a mixed review, it garnered millions of views. It was one of the best entertainers in the lockdown period.

But, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gave a negative review on it saying, 'Radhe is not a great film at all'. He spoke to the media about the movie and doled out, "The film prior to this Dabangg 3 was different. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different. Radhe is not a great film at all, but commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman has performed. Stakeholders of this film are in advantage. Otherwise, Radhe is not that great a film."



He also shared a few words about the writers in the film industry. "A big problem of the film industry is that there are no good writers here. The reason for this is that the writers do not read literature in Hindi or Urdu. They see anything outside and get involved in Indianising it. The film Zanjeer was a game-changer of Indian cinema. That film made Indian cinema come back on the right path. But since then, the industry has not received the replacement of Salim-Javed yet. In such a situation, what can Salman do?"



Coming to Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, this movie is directed by Prabhudeva and is bankrolled by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan and Nikhil Namit under the Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios banners.

