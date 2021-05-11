Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Salman shares pics with mom Salma Khan, Helen

Salman shares pics with mom Salma Khan, Helen
x

Salman shares pics with mom Salma Khan, Helen

Highlights

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared pictures of his mother Salma Khan and Helen to mark Mothers Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared pictures of his mother Salma Khan and Helen to mark Mothers Day.

Salman posted two pictures on Instagram late on Sunday night. He first shared a picture of his mother Salma and then a picture of yesteryear actress Helen, who is the second wife of his father Salim Khan.

"Happy Mother's Day.. #staysafe," wrote Salman with the pictures.

Salman's new film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is scheduled to drop digitally on Eid. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani, Arjun Kanungo and Randeep Hooda.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X