Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Samajwadi Party to show Deepika Padukone's 'Chapaak' to its workers in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party to show Deepika Padukone
Highlights

The Samajwadi Party will take its workers to a screening of the Deepika Padukone starer 'Chapaak' here on Friday.

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will take its workers to a screening of the Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chapaak' here on Friday.

"On the instructions of the national president, Samajwadi Party will show 'Chapaak' film to its workers. A hall has been booked in Lucknow for this," said a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle.


The film releasing Friday is based on the struggles and triumphs of an acid attack survivor. A senior Samajwadi Party leader said party workers will watch the film in Lucknow on Friday. The previous state government led by Akhilesh Yadav had worked for the rehabilitation and welfare of acid attack survivors, he added.


Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top