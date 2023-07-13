Live
Samantha finishes ‘Citadel India’ shoot; takes a break from showbiz
Star actress Samantha will be next seen in the romantic entertainer “Kushi” which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Also, she is playing the lead role alongside Varun Dhawan in “Citadel India,” the Indian installment of the American show “Citadel.” Raj & DK are directing this project.
Samantha took to her social profiles and wrote that she completed filming for “Citadel India.” She posted a lovely picture with the director duo and thanked them for their support. Samantha wrote, “A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming.” The actress will take a year break hereafter and focus on her health as she has been fighting with autoimmune disease Myositis for some time.
