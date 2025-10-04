Live
- First batch of Maruti Suzuki vehicles move by rail to Anantnag terminal in Kashmir Valley
- City Gas Pipeline Damaged in Hindupur Due to Unauthorized Excavation; THINK Gas Swiftly Restores Connections
- Jain College of Engineering & Research and Vayavya Labs Drive Industry-Academia Collaboration; Boost Semiconductor Talent with NVIDIA Computing Center
- Cummins India Limited Commemorates 30 Years of Listing on NSE
- WOODBURNS Indian Whisky wins the country a first historic Grand Gold and Revelation Blended Whisky award at Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2025
- Manganese major MOIL posts best-ever production at 1.52 lakh tonnes in Sep
- High Joy Commercials launches maiden film ‘Production No.1’
- Sandeep Singh announces ‘Chandni Bar 2’ on the film’s 24th Anniversary
- Rashmika’s ‘The Girlfriend’ to release on Nov 7
- 1st Test: Win over West Indies was the perfect game for us, says skipper Gill
Sandeep Singh announces ‘Chandni Bar 2’ on the film’s 24th Anniversary
Visionary filmmaker Sandeep Singh, celebrated for his bold storytelling, has officially acquired the rights to the cult classic Chandni Bar and...
Visionary filmmaker Sandeep Singh, celebrated for his bold storytelling, has officially acquired the rights to the cult classic Chandni Bar and announced a reimagined sequel under his banner, Legend Studios. The announcement came on the special occasion of Singh’s birthday, coinciding with the film’s 24th anniversary. The sequel, titled Chandni Bar 2, will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for films like Section 375 and BA Pass, and is slated for release on December 3, 2026 — marking 25 years of the original.
Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandni Bar (2001), starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, was a groundbreaking film that exposed Mumbai’s dark underbelly with raw honesty. Winning multiple National Awards, it remains etched in cinema history for Tabu’s stellar performance and its fearless storytelling. Two decades later, its themes of survival and ambition still feel relevant, making the sequel highly anticipated.
Speaking about the project, Sandeep Singh said, “Chandni Bar was never just a film; it was a mirror to society, unflinching and honest. With this sequel, I want to revisit those truths and tell a story that today’s generation can relate to, while keeping the same grit and authenticity.”
Director Ajay Bahl added, “Working on Chandni Bar 2 is an opportunity to extend the legacy of a film that changed Indian cinema. We aim to bring the same intensity while reflecting the realities of the world we live in now.”
The film will be shot across Mumbai and Dubai, blending the raw energy of India’s financial capital with the glamorous contrasts of Dubai’s nightlife. Filming is set to begin mid-next year, with casting announcements expected soon.
With its bold vision and emotional depth, Chandni Bar 2 is already one of the most awaited films of 2026.