Sanjay Dutt Is Honoured With The Golden Visa For UAE

Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt who is recently recovered from the deadly cancer is now busy with a handful of movies. He is now happily spending time with his family amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Off late, she shared amazing news with all his fans and revealed that he is honoured with the 'Golden Visa' for the UAE.

He shared the news through his Twitter page along with dropping the pics. Take a look!

Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/b2Qvo1Bvlc — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 26, 2021

In these pics, he is seen holding the passport which has the 'Golden Visa' stamp.

for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support".

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt's work front, his 2021 calendar is jam-packed. Along with the most awaited KGF Chapter 2 movie, he is also part of Shamshera, Prithviraj and Bhuj: The Pride of India movies.

'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' which is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya also stars Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon in other important roles. Coming to the story of this movie, it will showcase the tale of 300 women who belong to Madhapur village of Gujrat State and how they helped the Indian army in winning the war against Pakistan. In the state of emergency, all these women came together and helped the Air force in rebuilding and repairing the only runway of the Bhuj area.



Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners.