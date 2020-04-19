Sara Ali Khan Shares Now And Then Family Pictures…

It was just a couple of days back we have seen the quiz time of Sara Ali Khan along with her family. Both her brother Ibrahim and mother are seen participating actively and pointing out each other.

Today, this Bollywood beauty has shared another image on her Instagram page… Have a look!

This image is just awesome!!! She shared now and then pictures in a collage format. The first one is a few years back where Sara is seen a little heathy with chubby cheeks and the little Ibrahim is so cute! While the second is the present one with her mother and Ibrahim. Both are grown up and looking so beautiful.



We thank Sara as she shared such an amazing pic with her fans!!!