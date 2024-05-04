Sayantani Ghosh shares insights into her career and preferences

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, currently gracing screens in the show 'Dahej Daasi,' recently opened up about her approach to work and life. Known for her roles in iconic TV shows like 'Kumkum' and 'Meri Maa,' Ghosh revealed that she values consistency and stability in her career.

In a candid conversation, Ghosh expressed her preference for a steady routine, emphasizing the importance of comfort and creative satisfaction. "After working hard for 20 years, I like comfort at this stage of my life," she shared, highlighting her desire for reliability in her professional endeavors.

Ghosh, who has dedicated years to the television industry, highlighted the advantages of being part of daily soaps. "Daily soaps mean constant work," she explained, acknowledging the demanding nature of the genre. However, she also emphasized the benefits, citing the regular income and financial security it provides.

The seasoned actress underscored the significance of teamwork in her career, emphasizing the familial bond formed with her colleagues on set. "It's just not your role or your show. It's also the unit you work with that matters," she said, reflecting on the importance of a supportive work environment.

For Ghosh, longevity in a role translates to stability and fulfillment. "If you're happy in that family, then if it continues for years, I think it's a great situation for me because it gives me consistency," she concluded, highlighting the value she places on enduring professional relationships.

Ghosh's insights offer a glimpse into the nuanced dynamics of the television industry, showcasing the blend of dedication, camaraderie, and personal fulfillment that drive her career forward.