Selfie Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Are All Set To Share The Screen For This Complete Entertainer

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar always surprises his fans by announcing new projects. He always keeps 5-6 projects in his hand and completed 3-4 shootings in the lockdown mode too. Today also he continued to surprise his fans by announcing his new movie 'Selfie'. Guess what even Bollywood's ace actor Emraan Hashmi is also part of this complete entertainer. Along with these sweet shocks, the makers also released the announcement teaser and raised the expectations on this movie.



Both Akshay and Emraan shared the teaser of the 'Selfie' movie on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Akshay Kumar

The teaser is full of fun, excitement and chaos… It all starts with Emraan Hashmi riding a bike and approaching the Khiladi actor Akshay for a selfie along with crooning the title song of the movie. It ends with a big smile as both the protagonists are seen taking a selfie with a wide smile. The shooting of this movie will begin soon and it is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License.

Along with sharing the teaser, Akshay also wrote, "Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!"

Even Emraan also shared the teaser of the Selfie movie on his Instagram page and expressed his happiness to share the screen space with ace actor Akshay Kumar. He wrote, "Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!"

Just before announcing the movie, Akshay Kumar dropped a cool pic with Emraan Hashmi on his Instagram page… Both are seen in cool attires clicking a selfie on their bikes! He wrote, "Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan".

Well, this movie will be the reunion of ace filmmaker Raj Mehta and it is being produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. In the Malayalam movie, ace actor Prithviraj essayed the lead role and it is a complete suspense thriller. Emraan is all set to play the cop role in this movie which deals with ego battle between two people plot. A source close to the team earlier revealed that, "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats".