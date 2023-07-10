Shah Rukh Khan Goes Bald For ‘Jawan’

The preview of the long-awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starring film ‘Jawan’is finally out and it is as energetic and interesting as fans expected it to be. There are multiple twists and turns in this less than two-and-a-half-minute visual feast, but what caught everyone's attention was SRK going bald towards the last part of the preview. Yes, you heard that absolutely right!

By now, fans and followers must have paused and taken a final number of screenshots of the scene where SRK sports a bald look. There really is no denying the fact that she's just looking and how! In case you missed it, check out the look in the trailer.

Shah Rukh has made some impeccable choices when it comes to his hairstyles over the years. Starting from the gelled hair style to the man bun style he recently sported in ‘Pathaan’, fans have not only poured love on all of these hairstyles but have sincerely been inspired by them. Is going bald the next trend in India, all thanks to SRK? Well, it's time to find out if it will happen or not, but the story goes that every time the actor pulls off a new hairstyle, fans do the same.

