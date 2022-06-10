Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up The First Schedule Of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan announced his new movie with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. After a couple of years, he became busy as he is now taking part in the Dunki shooting and wrapped up 'Pathan' shooting a few months ago. He also announced 'Jawan' movie with Kollywood's popular filmmaker Atlee and surprised all his fans. Off late, he wrapped up the first schedule shooting of Dunki and awaiting to take part in the next schedule.



According to a source, "Shah Rukh and Hirani completed the Mumbai schedule last week, and will leave for the international schedule in July. They will be filming in Budapest and London for around a month, and will finalise the schedule dates soon. Meanwhile, SRK will start shooting for Atlee's film Jawan by mid-June, and will also complete his portion for Tiger 3 before he leaves for Dunki's international schedule".

Earlier, Rajkumar shared an announcemet video and it showcased SRK getting impressed looking at the posters of PK, Sanju, 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS movies. He asks Rajkumar to make a film with him and so, the ace director announces their new project Dunki showcasing the motion poster of it which has a few people walking in the dessert! It is all awesome.

Shah Rukh Khan doled out, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with 'Dunki'. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

Dunki movie is being helmed by Rajkummar Hirani and has Taapsee and Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actors. It is being produced by Gauri Khan and Rajkumar under their home banners Red Chilli Entertainments and RHF Films. The shooting of this movie is already commenced this month itself and the second schedule will be shot in Punjab soon!

Along with the announcement video, the makers also revealed the release date… So, Dunki will hit the big screens on 22nd December, 2023!