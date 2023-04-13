Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki OTT Platform Fixed

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the "King of Bollywood," recently starred in a blockbuster film called "Pathaan." His next project is "Jawan," directed by Atlee, which is set to release worldwide on June 2, 2023.

The latest news is that another film featuring Khan, titled "Dunki," has secured an OTT partner. At a star-studded event held last night, Jio Studios announced a lineup of upcoming films and streaming shows to be released on their platform, including "Dunki."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the highly anticipated film also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead and Boman Irani in a prominent role. "Dunki" is jointly produced by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 22, 2023.