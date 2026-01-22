HP CM flags off copter services from Shimla

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated helicopter services from the Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in enhancing air connectivity and promoting tourism in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

With this inauguration, daily helicopter flights have begun operating from the Sanjauli Heliport to Bhuntar Airport in Kullu and to the ITBP Helipad at Reckong Peo throughout the week.

Additionally, helicopter services between Chandigarh and Sanjauli Heliport will operate three days a week, viz: on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

The fare for the Sanjauli-Kullu route has been set at Rs 3,500 per passenger, while the fare for the Sanjauli-Reckong Peo route is Rs 4,000 per passenger. The fare from Sanjauli to Chandigarh has been fixed at Rs 3,169 per passenger.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that helicopter services on the Sanjauli-Rampur-Reckong Peo and Sanjauli-Manali (SASE Helipad) routes would also begin soon.

“Proposals for these routes have already been submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for approval of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)”, he said.

Congratulating the people of the state on the commencement of helicopter services, Sukhu said that these services would greatly benefit stakeholders associated with the tourism sector.

“The operation of flights from Sanjauli Heliport had been awaited for a long time, and this long-pending demand had finally been fulfilled. The new services will provide faster, safer and more convenient connectivity for tourists as well as the common people,” Sukhu said.