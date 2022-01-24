Shaheer Sheikh Pens An Emotional Note Reminiscing His Father

The deadly Covid-19 virus has made many of us lose dear ones. Especially the second wave was the most dangerous one and listed crores of positive cases in the country. Even many celebrities like SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last due to the virus. Now, even the third wave is slowly spreading and Bollywood's young actor Shaheer lost his father due to it on 20th January, 2022. He penned an emotional note on his Instagram page sharing a couple of pics of his father.

Along with sharing two pics of his father, Shaheer also penned an emotional note… "There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…

There is happiness in giving to others…

And there is peace in honesty…

If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it.

To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life.

He has left a void.

In my heart.

In my life.

But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don't think there is any space for resentment.

I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small.

There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me.

Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa".

Thank you everyone for ur prayers and support 🙏🙏 All my life I learnt so much from my father and in his last days I learnt so much about him.From people I didn't even know, from places I hadn't been to.. to see how he had spread hope and love to so many people is testament of — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 24, 2022

He also thanked everyone for their prayers and support. "Thank you everyone for ur prayers and support. All my life I learnt so much from my father and in his last days I learnt so much about him.From people I didn't even know, from places I hadn't been to.. to see how he had spread hope and love to so many people is testament of his greatness. His actions spoke more than his words. He showed us by example what it meant to be a 'good person'. And according to him that was all that one needed-goodness. Today I'm left with innumerable memories.. the weight of which will carry me through the rest of my life."

Shaheer is presently working for the sequel of the Pavitra Rishta serial along with Ankita Lokhande replacing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.