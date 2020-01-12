Shakti Mohan happy working with Ranbir

Dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan says choreographing a dance for Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming 'Shamshera' was a dream come true.

"When it comes to actors, I had a wish to work with Ranbir Kapoor because I love him as an actor and I think he is one of the finest we have right now.

I have choreographed a song for him in 'Shamshera'. The film releases later this year and I am looking forward to it. God is kind to me that my wishes come true," Shakti told IANS.

Shakti, who choreographed the "Nainowaale ne" number for Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat,' says that was a special experience, too.

" I always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali because the dance and music in his films are so beautiful. When I got a call from him, I was in cloud nine!

Now, I want to work with Madhuri Dixit and Hrithik Roshan. They are the inspirations of my growing-up years."