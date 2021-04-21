Shekhar Kapur Expresses His Opinion On Earth Day and Drops A Beautiful Post

Tomorrow being Earth Day, Bollywood's ace director Shekhar Kapur took to his Instagram page and shared a beautiful message along with dropping the pic of nature's heritage building Khajuraho temple.





This ace filmmaker shared the beautiful pic of the Khajuraho temple and also wrote, "Earth Day and the Feminine . Beautiful sculpture after sculpture. Temples after temples.. walls adorned with the most beautiful sculptures dedicated to the worship of the Divine feminine. Of the ultimate union between the masculine and the feminine within all of us. There used to be hundreds of these temples. Yet even the few that have survived is itself a miracle. The amazing depth of femininity and detail that has survived the centuries itself is a miracle.



Your mind reels. For you were taught that sex was a taboo. That is was something to be hidden. Yet here was a miracle of art and of sculpture from centuries ago, that celebrates the beauty and divinity of the Union as a divine act.

For is it not the feminine and the masculine within you that forms a complete human being. Is it not the feminine in you that needs to nurture? To nurture the idea that we are one with nature .. ? #earthday #masculine #feminine #khajuraho #khajurahosculptures #sexuality #divine #madhyapradesh #india @kaverikapur".

With this post, Shekhar Kapur has made us know the importance of this day also expressed his feelings to all his fans.

This is not the first time, he shared the beautiful pic of the Kajuraho temple, he also shared another pic of this heritage building a couple of days back and made us witness the beauty of this heritage monument.









Along with the pic of the temple, he also wrote, "The sun rises on the Women worshipers as they ascend the steps of the temples of Khajurao, temples dedicated to the Divinity of the feminine. Represented through intricate beautiful art of the erotic.

Makes you wonder. When did the erotic become pornography? Ultimately it's intention, isn't it ? For centuries the temples of Khajurao have been worshiped as Divine. The representing of the erotic as the Divine Union between the masculine and the feminine. The essence of creativity of the Universe".