Shershaah New Poster Is Out: It Showcases A Glimpse Sidharth's Courageous Act

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah movie are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. As the release date is nearing, they are releasing a poster daily and are raising expectations on the movie. These posters are revealing the characteristics of Sidharth's role and are creating noise on social media. Off late, one more poster from the movie is out and this time, it showcased the courageous act of this young actor.



Even Sidharth Malhotra also shared the new poster on his Instagram page and treated his fans. Take a look!

In this poster, Sidharth is seen helping his fellow fighter in the battle ground. As the officer is injured, Sidharth is seen helping him by lifting him to save him. Along with the poster, Sidharth also wrote, "It was his courage that led him to the battlefield & conquer every height he set his mind to. Shershaah On Prime comes out on 12th August."

Well, let us also have a look at other posters of this movie…

His Sacrifice…

His Mission…

His Promise…

His Dream…

Finally, the BTS video from the sets… This video showcased a few glimpses of the movie and how Sidharth Malhotra is seen prepping up for his role.

Shershaah movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 12th August, 2021.

In this movie, Sidharth will essay the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War. He was honoured with Param Vir Chakra and Kiara will be seen as his spouse. Being a war drama and that too made with Kargil war backdrop, there are many expectations on this movie.