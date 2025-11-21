Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ helped heal him during a difficult phase

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he was going through something of his own while shooting for “Do Deewane Seher Mein.”

The actor shared that the film’s journey not only challenged him creatively but also helped him heal on a personal level. Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor shared a note that read, “Do Deewane Seher mein-A film so close to my heart. I'll be honest...I was going through something of my own while shooting for this one. And the journey somewhere healed me....I hope it does the same to you...They say there's nothing such as perfect, all you need is Someone imperfect worth fighting for...See us at our most vulnerable selves, all heart, the perfect misfits, a cute mess coming to theatres this Valentine's.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming productions, “Do Deewane Seher Mein,” features Siddhant Chaturvedi alongside Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is slated to hit theatres on 20 February. On November 21, the makers announced the film on social media, writing, "Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani! This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega #DoDeewaneSeher Mein - 20th Feb 2026.” The film teases a love story woven with heartfelt music, urban nostalgia, and the unexpected magic of two souls coming together."

The film is backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who produces it along with Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga in collaboration with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in “Dhadak 2” with Triptii Dimri. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. He made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” alongside Ranveer Singh. Siddhant also featured with Deepika Padukone in “Gehraiyaan” and later appeared in “Bunty Aur Babli 2.” More recently, he was seen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gaurav in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.”

Mrunal Thakur’s notable works include “Sita Ramam,” “Jersey,” and the Netflix anthology series “Lust Stories 2.”