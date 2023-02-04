Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Sangeet to feature Rangisaari, Kala Chashma, and Bijlee

The wedding of the year between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is fast approaching, with the couple set to tie the knot in February. The luxurious Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has been chosen as the location for their nuptials.

On February 4, the families of the couple will arrive at the hotel, followed by the couple on February 5. The sangeet celebration will feature special performances from family members, as well as popular songs such as Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, and Nachne De Saare.



The guest list for the wedding includes around 125 close friends and family members, with notable attendees including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, and Salman Khan.



While Sidharth and Kiara have been dating for a few years after falling

