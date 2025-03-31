‘Sikandar’ Movie Leaked Online Ahead of Eid 2025 Release, Sparks Piracy Controversy

Sikandar, the much-anticipated Eid 2025 release starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, became the center of controversy as it was leaked online ahead of its theatrical release. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, was reportedly available in HD print on the internet, leading to the trending search term "Sikandar download movie" on Google.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala took immediate action, with the authorities removing the pirated version from 600 websites on the evening of March 29. Despite the takedown, Nahta noted that the damage had already been done, with the film continuing to spread across the internet.

"This is every producer's worst nightmare—having a film leaked before its release," Nahta posted on X. "The damage is done, and the leak continues to multiply."

While many fans condemned the piracy, some social media users speculated that the leak could be a PR stunt to shield Salman Khan from potential criticism if the film underperforms. "This is just an excuse to save Salman from a dud film," one user claimed, while others countered that they had already seen the pirated version.

Amid these allegations, Salman Khan's fans rallied to encourage viewers to watch Sikandar in theaters to support the film and combat piracy.

Despite the leak, Sikandar performed well at the box office on its opening day, with industry tracker Sacnilk reporting an initial ₹7.36 crore in earnings. Experts predict that the movie could gross ₹40–45 crore over the weekend, depending on audience response.

Sikandar’s box office success remains a point of interest as the film continues to draw attention, both for its controversial leak and its potential to achieve major success, possibly marking Salman Khan’s entry into the ₹500-crore club.