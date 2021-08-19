Sonu Sood inspired me in many ways: Piya Valecha

Actress Piya Valecha, who has been seen in TV shows such as 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' and 'Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls', will be sharing the screen opposite Sonu Sood.

Talking about being cast opposite Sonu Sood, Piya told IANS, "I'm over excited to shoot with actor Sonu Sir. It was a big dream come true. He has inspired me in many ways. It was a fan moment to be in a frame along with him as his screen wife. I couldn't ask anything more from God."

Piya will be playing the role of Sonu Sood's wife in an upcoming commercial. Sharing her experience of working with the actor, she said, "Sonu sir is very kind, grounded, and a humble human being. He appreciates others and has no attitude at all."