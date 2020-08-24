Sonu Sood Offers Accommodation For 2,000 Migrant Workers

Bollywood's versatile actor

is all busy in lending hand to all the needy people amidst the

crisis period. Off late, this B-Town antagonist has launched a job portal 'Pravasi Rojgar' on Monday along with offering accommodation for 2,000 migrant workers who are been employed in a garment unit in Noida.

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram and announced this news…

The poster of 'Mera Vaada Rojgar Ke Saath Ab Ghar Bhi' initiative is showed off in this post… With this job portal, a total of 2,000 migrant workers will be provided hygienic staying facility. Besides the poster, Sonu wrote, "I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause 😇 @pravasirojgar visit www.pravasirojgar.com Call us 1800121664422

Download our mobile app https://tinyurl.com/yy7kyasd..."

One needs to download the mobile application or click on the above-mentioned website to apply for the accommodation!!! Sonu Sood also thanked NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral for helping him in this noble cause.

Sonu Sood is all known for his humble nature and turned into a real hero by helping all the needy people in this lockdown period. From providing tractor to farmers to offering a job to jobless graduates, he is doing his best and helping them in every possible way. He along with his team is working 24/7 and round the clock to reach all the people who contact him through WhatsApp, Twitter, Twitter and other social media portals.