Sonu Sood Praises Suresh Raina And Says That 'Cricket Will Never Be The Same Without My Brother'

Bollywood's ace actor Sonu Sood who helped many people in this lockdown period will always be remembered for his great helping hand. Well, we all know that even the Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement after a few minutes of Dhoni announces his decision. Thus, Sonu Sood remembered Raina's great play on the ground and dropped a heartwarming post on his Instagram…









In this pic, Suresh Raina is seen enjoying the moment on the ground… He doled out that, Raina is the soul of Indian Cricket team and it will never be the same without him.

Sonu wrote, "Cricket will never be the same without my brother @sureshraina3 .. for me you were, you are and you will always be the soul of our Indian cricket team mere bhai."

Well, Sonu Sood also shared a throwback pic of Dhoni after this great cricketer announcing his retirement…









Both Dhoni and Sonu Sood are posing to cams with all smiles… Sonu doled out, "Legends do not retire..❣️

It is the beginning of new innings.

@mahi7781…"

Both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement news through social media yesterday evening and doled out that they are bidding adieu to the 'International Cricket'. Well, as IPL season is all set to begin in a few days, we can happily witness our dear cricketers Dhoni and Suresh Raina playing for Chennai Super Kings…