Srikanth Trailer: Rajkumar Rao Stars as Inspiring Entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla

A new Bollywood film shines a light on the remarkable journey of Srikanth Bolla, a man from Andhra Pradesh, India, who defied limitations to achieve great things.

Born blind in 1991, Srikanth faced immense adversity from the very beginning. Despite societal pressures to abandon him, his family stood strong, choosing to nurture his potential. Throughout his schooling, Srikanth battled prejudice due to his blindness. Yet, his determination shone through, culminating in an exceptional score of 98% in his 10th standard exams. When his desire to pursue science in higher studies was initially restricted by archaic rules, Srikanth didn't back down. He fought for his right to education in court and emerged victorious, becoming the top scorer in his science stream.

Srikanth's ambitions soared beyond borders. He aspired to study at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). However, his visual impairment once again presented a hurdle. Unfazed, Srikanth set his sights on a global stage. He persevered and secured admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA, becoming the first international blind student to graduate from the institution.

Srikanth's true calling wasn't limited to academics. He possessed a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Upon returning to India, he established Bollant Industries in Hyderabad. This company stands out for its commitment to sustainability, developing eco-friendly products. But what truly sets Bollant Industries apart is its dedication to social inclusion. Srikanth understands the challenges faced by people with disabilities firsthand, and his company actively provides employment opportunities for hundreds of them.

Srikanth's accomplishments are an example to his unwavering spirit. He could have succumbed to the limitations society tried to impose, or accepted lucrative job offers abroad. Instead, he chose to return to India and contribute to his nation's growth. His innovative business model caught the eye of Ratan Tata, a legendary Indian industrialist, who provided crucial funding for Bollant Industries. Srikanth's exceptional achievements garnered recognition from Forbes magazine in 2017, where he was listed among Asia's most inspiring young people under 30.

Today, Srikanth Bolla is an embodiment of resilience. He is a successful entrepreneur, a loving husband, and a proud new father. His story is a powerful message—a testament to the fact that with determination and a supportive environment, even the most formidable obstacles can be overcome. Srikanth serves as an inspiration not just for those facing disabilities, but for everyone who dares to dream big and make a positive impact on the world.