Live
- Gopalpur Port achieves record cargo loading
- College toppers felicitated in Dhenkanal
- Girls oppose merger of their school with boys’ school
- Opening of all gates of Puri temple demanded
- Fake doctor arrested in Digapahandi
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana today
- TN BJP wants Stalin to take up Mekedatu dam issue during Oppn joint meet
- Posters on Nitish Surface in Bengaluru
- Senior Congress leader Oomen Chandi passes away
- INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia
SRK launches ‘Thunder’ Nayanthara’s poster from ‘Jawan’
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled a stunning new poster of Nayanthara, from the high-octane action entertainer ‘Jawan’, showcasing the fierce and action-packed cop avatar of the female lead.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled a stunning new poster of Nayanthara, from the high-octane action entertainer ‘Jawan’, showcasing the fierce and action-packed cop avatar of the female lead. With just a glimpse of her look in the prevue, there’s anticipation to see more of her in the film. This poster is undoubtedly a delightful treat for fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release.
It’s regarded as one of the most interesting casting coup with SRK and Nayanthara coming on screen for the first time. Sharing the poster on social media, the Badshah of Bollywood wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm!” The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.