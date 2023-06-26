SRK reveals ‘Jawan’ teaser update

“Jawan” is the next release of Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, the movie is billed to be a revenge drama.The movie was supposed to release in June, but due to the delay in CG works, it was postponed to September 7, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 glorious years in the Indian film industry and he conducted a Q&A session with fans.



One of the fans asked Shah Rukh Khan when the teaser of Jawan would arrive. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place.”

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in major roles. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra are playing supporting roles. Sizzling diva Deepika Padukone is playing a cameo. Gauri Khan is producing Jawan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

