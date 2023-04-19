  • Menu
SRK's Jawan Teaser Set to Release in First Week of May

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian spy action thriller, Jawan, directed by Atlee. Co-starring Nayanthara, the film is set to release worldwide on June 2, 2023.

According to the latest buzz, the makers are planning to release a teaser of the movie in the first week of next month. Alongside Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and other notable actors in important roles. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Stay tuned for more updates.

