Police arrest bike lifter

Nellore: Police on Saturday arrested motorcycles lifter and recovered 17 bikes worth Rs 8.5 lakh from him. The accused was identified as Kalluru Sravan Kumar of Sirasanambedu village, Pellakuru mandal, Tirupati district.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, SDPO Deeksha has said that the accused has stolen motorcycles in Vedayapalem, Chinna Bazar, Balaji Nagar and Dargamitta areas in Nellore city. Following complaints from victims, special parties were formed headed by Vedayapalem CI K Srinivasa Rao, who arrested the accused at Vedayapalem while indulged in the crime.