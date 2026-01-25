It’s not what we see, it’s how we see

There is a well-known saying that ‘we see things not as they are but as we are’. While our physical eyes see everything and everyone the same way, it is actually the thoughts and feelings that accompany the act of seeing which form an impression in the mind about what we are seeing. So, if our feelings are light and pure, we feel the same way about everything we see. On the other hand, if we are in a negative frame of mind, we might perceive things negatively.

It’s a known fact that when we easily develop bad feelings or negative attitudes towards others when we see and keep thinking about their faults. In Fact, most of us are well experienced in this, aren’t we? The simplest thing to get out of this is that, we only need to think about the things that we like in that person, and soon our feelings would start changing. In short, focussing our mind on positive qualities automatically frees us from negativity.

Such positive thinking changes our consciousness from a limited one to an unlimited one. Remember! It is up to us whether to have a universal attitude towards everything or a narrow attitude to make our life miserable.

It is up to us as to how we take the little inconveniences we face in daily life or the problems that crop up in relationships.

We can either keep thinking about them and make them into big issues only to end up feeling burdened, frustrated, angry or depressed, or see them in the right perspective and deal with them in the best way we can, without them affecting our state of mind in any way. Such an attitude helps us remain stable in the face of all the challenges that life brings our way. It also helps others around us as it enables us to come out of self-centered or selfish ways of thinking and to think of the universal good. This influences our behaviour and helps us build good relationships.

One with such an outlook becomes a good team worker who is able to adjust to the nature of others and work with all kinds of people.

Such a person will also appreciate the good qualities of others and learn from them. He would be free of jealousy and be able to hear praise of others and take advice and criticism in the right spirit without getting upset.

Because such a person is able to deal with all kinds of situations with a stable mind, he would be trusted with responsibility and be a source of strength for others. And since he is never caught up in small issues and always looks at the big picture, others would also have faith in his impartial judgment. Such a person would be a unifying figure in any group or organisation and will not fall into the trap of forming or aligning with divisive cliques or groups. Such are the wonderful benefits of bringing about a simple change in our consciousness. Now! it’s up to us, whether to change for our own good or be confused, unhappy and depressed.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)