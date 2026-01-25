Education key to success: Dy SP Waheeduddin

Kagaznagar: Education is the foundation for a bright future and only through learning can one achieve greater heights, said Kagaznagar Dy SP Waheeduddin on Saturday.

Under the aegis of the Abid Ali Khan Trust, free Siasat Question Banks and exam pads were distributed to Class 10 Urdu-medium students at Anwar Urdu School. The DSP formally handed over the study materials and urged students to work hard, excel in their exams, and make their parents and teachers proud.

He also praised the Trust’s previous efforts in supporting top-performing students.