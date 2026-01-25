KTR slaps legal notices on Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri

Hyderabad: BRS working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao has issued separate legal notices to BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Arvind for making baseless and defamatory remarks against him and his family.

KTR has taken serious exception to their comments, which he says are aimed at damaging his political reputation and eroding public trust in him. He demanded that they immediately apologize for their irresponsible statements made while holding responsible positions.

KTR stated that they are making such statements without any evidence, purely out of malice and resorting to low-level politics. He also pointed out that despite a case related to Bandi Sanjay’s previous remarks already being in court, he has once again made unlawful statements. KTR sent the notices to Bandi Sanjay and Arvind through his lawyers.

In the notice sent to Bandi Sanjay, KTR’s lawyers referred to his allegations regarding the phone tapping issue.

They clarified that the statements made by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay in a press conference on January 23, alleging that KTR’s family earned thousands of crores through phone tapping and tapped the phones of celebrities, are completely false. Despite a defamation case already pending against Bandi Sanjay in the City Civil Court, KTR’s legal team strongly condemned his repeated false allegations of a similar nature, calling them malicious.

Meanwhile, in the notice sent to MP Dharmapuri Arvind, his personal attacks were criticized. Arvind’s comments alleging drug use and supply were deemed objectionable. The lawyers stated in the notice that KTR is a former minister who worked for the state’s development and the expansion of the IT sector, and is also the party’s working president. They argued that making baseless and reckless statements against such a person without any evidence constitutes political vendetta.

KTR demanded that both MPs immediately retract their statements and offer an unconditional public apology to KTR.

He warned that if they fail to respond within five days of receiving the notice, strict action would be taken under civil and criminal laws. KTR clarified on this occasion that those who resort to character assassination for political gain will inevitably have to pay a legal price.