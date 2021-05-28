SSR Case: Siddharth Pithani Gets Arrested BY NCB Ahead Of Sushant's Death Anniversary

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 hanging himself in his apartment. Well, from then his family members are fighting for justice. His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also investigated by CBI and Narcotics department in this case and they both also spent a few days in jail.

Thereafter they were granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2020. But still, there is no progress in the case. NCB officials have investigated all the staff of Sushant and found that there is also a drug link to the case.

Well, after many days, NCB has arrested Siddharth Pithani, in this case, today and once again brought Sushant Singh's matter into the news. According to the sources, Siddharth was arrested in Hyderabad under Sections 28, 29 and 27 A for an alleged conspiracy.

Sameer Wankhede, who is in charge of Mumbai Zonal Unit, NCB, confirmed the news to the media and said, "Siddharth Pithani has been arrested and he will be shortly produced in court. No clean chit has been given to anyone."

Now, Siddharth will be investigated by the Police to find clues about the drug racket of Bollywood. Well, he was the first person to find Sushant being hanged in his apartment. Well, speaking about his past, Siddharth was working with a graphic designing company and met Sushant in 2019.

He was called by his friend Ayush Sharma to work with Sushant for SSR's Dream 150 project. He was staying with him itself as a roommate. But in the middle, once he left the project but once again he rejoined it when Sushant promised him to pay the salary.