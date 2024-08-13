‘Stree 2’ dominates advance bookings, outshines major Bollywood releases

‘Stree 2’ dominates advance bookings, outshines major Bollywood releasesBollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up to make a significant impact with her upcoming film, “Stree 2”. The sequel to the wildly successful Stree, this film has generated considerable anticipation as it approaches its Independence Day release. Known for her versatility, Kapoor is not only returning to a beloved franchise but also aiming to establish herself further in female-oriented cinema with this much-awaited sequel.

The excitement surrounding “Stree 2” is evident in its impressive advance ticket sales. To date, over 100,000 tickets have been snapped up, with the numbers expected to exceed 400,000 by the time the film hits theaters. This strong early interest positions “Stree 2” as a potential box-office heavyweight, possibly matching or even surpassing the advance bookings of major Bollywood films such as Animal, Tiger 3, and Brahmastra Part 1.

In a strategic move to capitalize on the film’s popularity, special premieres for “Stree 2” are set to begin earlier in the evening. Despite facing stiff competition, the film’s producers are securing as many multiplex screens as possible to ensure maximum reach. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao, with a special dance number by Tamannaah adding to the film's allure.

In stark contrast, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein Pattumani, is struggling in the advance booking department, having sold just 10,000 tickets so far. Despite Kumar’s relentless promotional efforts, his recent box office performance appears to have dampened enthusiasm among fans, leading to a lukewarm response. John Abraham's Veda is faring slightly better, but it is still lagging behind “Stree 2” in advance sales.

“Stree 2” is not only outperforming its Bollywood counterparts but is also poised to compete with several major South Indian releases, including Double iSmart, Mr. Bachchan, and Thangalaan. As the release date approaches, all eyes are on Shraddha Kapoor's latest venture, which seems destined to make a significant mark at the box office.