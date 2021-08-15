Success has no shortcuts: Sahil Phull

Actor Sahil Phull, has played varied roles in shows like "Uttaran", "Piya Rangrezz", "Kundali Bhagya" and "Haiwaan". He is currently seen playing the role of a cop in the show Kaatelal & Sons. He also made his Bollywood debut with the film Dishoom.



Talking about his journey Sahil says, "I was born in Jammu and I completed my schooling from Jammu itself. Since childhood I was inclined towards acting, so I started acting in summer theatre programs. After schooling, I moved to Mumbai to pursue engineering. I started my career behind the camera working as an assistant director and then I got my first break in the television show "Uttaran", where I played the role of Asfaque, which was very well received by the audience. After that there was no looking back, I focused all my energy onto the fields of acting. The journey was not so smooth but I owe it to the struggles I have faced to reach the place I have always wanted to."

On being asked about his opinion on the insider-outsider debate, Sahil says, "Everyone is entitled to their opinions when it comes to the insider-outsider debate. Some actors, like me, have a strong and legitimate reason to believe in its existence. I have had my share of ups and downs for being a complete outsider to the industry. Whatever anybody might say, insiders definitely have an upper hand when it comes to connections. It's not their mistake that they hail from a filmy background. But when it comes to a debate on the insider-outsider issue, they definitely have an advantage over outsiders. They are very well aware of the whereabouts of different projects. It's easier for them to get into the industry as their family members can even talk them up to some makers, when they are not getting good projects on their own."

Adding to the same, he says, "The struggles are very different for insiders and outsiders on different levels. For insiders, it's difficult on a level when they have a pressure to do justice to the character because their parents are prominent personalities in the industry and if they don't perform well, they might malign the image of their parents in the industry. Insiders have to work hard in the project so as to enthrall their audiences but outsiders have to work hard to bag a good project in the first place."

Lastly, he suggests people to work hard for fulfilling their dreams. "If you want to do something in your life, have some patience and fight for it. You have to work very hard as there is no shortcut to success," he concludes.