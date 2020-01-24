Suniel Shetty Green Signal To KL Rahul-Athiya Relationship?

The relationship between Bollywood stars and sportspersons goes beyond award ceremonies and matches. After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave enough dope to keep us entertained, it's now the turn of another 'couple'. By now, you know who we are referring to. Yes Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul who seem to have become the cynosure of all eyes, courtesy the paps!

There were rumours that the duo were in a relationship. Rahul somewhat made it official by posting a pic of himself with Athiya from their vacation spot where he seems to be using a line from Athiya's dad and senior Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's famous comedy flick Hera Pheri. As if that was not enough, we see Athiya responding with a heart emoji and while Suneil Shetty too is all smiles. This went on to show that there is some kind of a rapport between Suneil and KL Rahul, all thanks to Athiya Shetty.

Suneil Shetty was recently in Bengaluru and was asked about the relatonship between Athiya and Rahul to which he cooly responded that he believed in both his kids and that they would certainly pick the right partners. Does it mean he has given his nod to Rahul-Athiya relationship?