Sunny Leone Item Song In Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3 will have many surprises in store for cinegoers. While we know that this is one of the most anticipated movie in Sandalwood, the latest news we have got is sure to thrill the fans of the Kannada actor.

If a buzz going the rounds is any indication, then Sudeep will shake a leg in an item song with none other than Bollywood sex siren Sunny Leone in Kotigobba 3. Sunny Leone, who has huge fan base, will showcase her dancing skills to the Gandhinagar audience when grooves to an item number with Kichcha Sudeep.

Sunny Leone has come a long way in her career from doing item numbers to playing the lead as actress in the movie One Night Stand in which she displayed her acting prowess. She was also seen in Ragini MMS 2, Raees, Hate story 2, and of course chartbusters Baby Boll, Laila, Pink lips which became hugely popular and still breathes life into every party.

Sunny Leone is happy that these performances have struck a chord with the masses. She said that she feels blessed that these songs became hits and gave her recognition. The actress also said that her item song in Kotigobba 3 will be done in an aesthetic way and hoped that it would also become a hit.

While Kotigobba 2 centered around Sudeep's role as a thief, he will be seen in a lead role in the movie Kotigobba 3 along with Madonna Sebastian, who will be the lead actress. Other actors in pivotal roles are Aftab Shivadasini, Nawab Shah, and Shraddha Das. The film, which will be made in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, will have a song that will be shot in Mumbai.

The song has lyrics and music by Shabbir Ahmed and is sung by Salman Ali, Saloni Thakkar, and Rapper IKKA. The Hindi version of this movie is being produced by Shabuddin Chudhary. Fans in Karnataka have great expectations from this movie.