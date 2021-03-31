Sunny Leone’s Holi kiss with hubby

Sunny Leone has shared a picture kissing her husband Daniel Weber on Holi.

Sunny posted the picture on Instagram, also sharing her Holi celebrations with her children -- Noah, Asher and Nisha.

"The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are supposed to! Just had fun! God bless you all and hope your lives are always full of colour," she wrote as caption.

Sunny is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show called "Anamika", which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

She is currently busy shooting in Kerala for the reality show "MTV Splitsvilla".