‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ trailer promises a rom-com ride

While South Indian cinema continues to experiment with diverse genres and pan-India subjects, Bollywood appears to be falling back on its tried-and-tested formula of romantic comedies. Apart from Chhavaa and Saiyaara, the Hindi film industry has struggled to deliver a major hit this year. In this backdrop, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari arrives as another classic rom-com outing.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Scheduled for a grand worldwide release on October 2, the makers unveiled its trailer today.

The trailer sets up the story of Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), both heartbroken after being dumped by their exes Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram (Rohit Saraf). When their former partners decide to marry each other, Sunny and Tulsi hatch a plan to sabotage the wedding by pretending to be in love. What follows is a series of comedic twists, misunderstandings, and drama, all wrapped in a glossy rom-com package.

Despite its vibrant presentation, the trailer largely follows the predictable Bollywood template. With the industry in search of a genuine box-office winner, it remains to be seen whether audiences will embrace this light-hearted entertainer.

For both Varun and Janhvi, the film holds particular importance. Varun has been awaiting a theatrical hit since Bhediya (2022), while Janhvi’s Bollywood outings have struggled despite her success in Devara. All eyes are now on whether Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari can turn the tide for both stars.