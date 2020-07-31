Sushant Singh Bodyguard Confirms All The Allegations On Rhea Chakraborty Made By The Late Actor’s Dad

In a recent interview given to Republic TV, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard confirmed all the allegations on Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and also doled out that, there was a drastic change in Sushant Singh's behaviour after Rhea entered his life.

Sushant's bodyguard also revealed that all the allegations made by Sushant's dad KK Singh are true and the young actor was not that weak to commit suicide. He also demanded that justice should be done.

Further, he made more allegations on Rhea Chakraborty's father and brother too. He doled out that, Sushant would always be asleep and no-one would have direct contact with him. He also said that Rhea and her brother would invite their friends to Sushant's apartment and do parties. The late actor's bodyguard also mentioned that he first saw Rhea in April 2019 at Sushant's farmhouse. He also alleged that he witnessed a drastic change in Sushant's behaviour after Rhea entered into his life and she would spend the 'Kai Po Che' actor's money lavishly.

He mentioned, "As far as medicines go.. most of the time SSR would be asleep.. don't know about overdose. After his trip to Europe, he came back ill.. he was always in bed.. previously always active.. would prepare for the Ironman triathlon.. swimming, running, gymming..", claimed the late actor's bodyguard."

His bodyguard came up with more allegations and doled out that, Rhea changed all the staff of this young actor except him and would often come to the apartment with her family. He mentioned that it was earlier only his eldest sister Priyanka Singh, would visit him often and stay for a few days. But after Rhea entered into his life, Sushant's life totally changed.

Further, his bodyguard made shocking comments on Rhea and alleged that Sushant Singh was given drugs by Rhea… He would often visit medical stores top buy the medicines.

Well, this news is creating a buzz on the internet and thus all the fans of Sushant Singh are throwing bad comments on Rhea Chakraborty… This is a new turn in the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput!!! Now the case is taking an ugly side and we all need to wait and watch for the latest proceedings.