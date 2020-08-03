Sushant Singh Rajput's memories come alive in sister Shweta's Rakhi post

Bollywood: Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional note on social media on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, remembering her brother, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shweta took to her verified Facebook account on Monday to share a few throwback photographs from their childhood and teenage days where Sushant's sisters can be seen tying Rakhi on his wrist and feeding him sweets as their mother watches.

"Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... (I love you a lot my Iife and will always do so)... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan," Shweta wrote on Facebook.

Sushant passed away in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence.



While Sushant's postmortem report defines his death as a suicide, the case is being investigated by both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. Sushant hailed from Patna and Bihar Police started their investigation after the actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police Station.