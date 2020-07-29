Bollywood: Sushant Singh Rajput suicide became a sensation in and around the country. Many media reports found faults with too many things, although the CBI investigation is currently in progress. Meanwhile, the buzz is that Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As a part of the same, the police officials from Patna, where the case was registered will leave for Mumbai today, to carry out their investigation. With this, the buzz in the media grows that Rhea will be arrested today by the police officials.

Rhea already participated in the police investigation, right after Sushant's demise. Rhea Chakraborty has helped the police officials and revealed a lot of key information. However, there are too many allegations on Rhea now. Let us hope that the facts come out.