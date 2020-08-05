Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta Welcomes CBI Enquiry On Her Brother's Death, Terms It As A 'Rakhi Gift'

We all know that Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh's suicide case is taking twists and turns. Thus all his family members and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also requested Central Home Minister Amit Shah to handover the case to CBI for fare investigation.

Well, Central accepted the plea of Sushant's family members and handed over the case to CBI. This news was out a few hours itself… Appreciating the decision of Central Government, Sushant Singh's sister Shweta Singh has termed it as a Rakhi Gift… She expressed her happiness through Instagram post…

In this post, Shweta adding the 'Breaking News' image which shows off the news 'Sushant Singh Case – Central Government Accepts The Request Of Bihar Police For CBI Enquiry'…

Shweta termed it as a 'Raksha Bandhan Gift' and added 'Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput and CBI Enquiry For Sushant' hashtags.

Well, all the family members of Sushant Singh and his staff including driver, cook and other persons blamed Rhea for change in this young actor's behavior before his death.

Further Sushant Singh's advocate made shocking revelations and doled out that Rhea accused Sushant's sister Priyanka tried to molest her… Well, we need to wait and watch how CBI deals with this case and how will they dig out the truth…