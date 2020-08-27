Sushant's Drunk Sister Priyanka Molested Me: Rhea Chakraborty

The mystery surrounding the sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is taking a new turn by the day. While the CBI is exploring every angle in the case by leaving no stone unturned to find the truth, Sushant's live-in-partner cum girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

During an exclusive TV interview with a Hindi news channel, Rhea Chakraborty made some shocking allegations against Sushant's sister. When asked about her relationship with Sushant's family, she says that her relationship with his family was bitter right from the start because of an unfortunate incident that happened in the middle of the night.

She said that one of the nights when they were partying, Sushants sister Priyanka got drunk and tried to molest her. "Sushant's sister touched me inappropriately and misbehaved with me and I left home abruptly."

She also said that Sushant called her back and she explained the situation to him after which he had a fight with his sister over the issue.