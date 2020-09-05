Sushant’s Sister Shweta Praises NCB For Arresting Rhea’s Brother Showik Chakraborty

Finally, the first arrest has been done is Sushant Singh's suicide case. The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik a few hours back. Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram and praised NCB for getting Showik arrested.





Shweta shared the news clip of 'Republic Bharat' TV which shows "Rhea Ka Bhai Showik Giraftar…". Shweta also wrote, "Thank you God 🙏Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR."

Even Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda is also arrested along with Showik by NCB… According to sources, both are arrested as they confessed procurement of drugs on Rhea Chakraborty's instructions.

Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the video of Police officials arresting Miranda…





In this video, Samuel is being nabbed by NCB today and all the cameras are seen capturing the arrest incident.





In this video, we can witness NCB team reaching Rhea's house for a raid today morning.

Well, Shweta is reminiscing her dear brother with a few throwback video and images… Off late, she shared a beautiful click with this late actor and her elder sister.





In this post, both Rani di and Shweta are seen in all smiles and celebrating Sushant's success with currency notes. She also wrote, "It was Oct of 2016, Bhai had asked me to fly down from USA so that all of us can watch Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre. I was sooo proud of him and so excited that I took the first plane I got to reach India and celebrate Bhai's success together ❤️I miss you so much Bhai. God, give me the strength to bear this loss. 🙏#MyBrotherTheBest #MissYouBhai…"

Hope CBI digs the truth out and makes us know the real reason behind Sushant's suicide.