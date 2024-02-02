Live
Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, and More: Best-Dressed Celebrities at Iconic Gold Awards 2024
Celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Sanya Malhotra attended the Iconic Gold Awards 2024. They wore gowns, suits, sarees and looked their best
The Iconic Gold Awards 2024 unfolded as a star-studded night, honoring outstanding achievements in the Indian Film and TV industry. The red carpet was graced by a constellation of celebrities, each making a unique fashion statement. Let's delve into the captivating outfits that adorned the notable figures of the evening.
Sushmita Sen: Navy Elegance
Sushmita Sen, a beacon of grace, stepped onto the red carpet in a navy blue gown adorned with shimmering sequins. The strapless design and square neckline added a touch of sophistication, while a flowing train and floor-length silhouette added drama. Sushmita elevated her look by draping a bold red shawl over her shoulders, creating a striking contrast. With her signature center-parted locks and a sequin-clad clutch, Sushmita Sen exemplified timeless glamour.
Rakul Preet Singh: Beauty in Black
Rakul Preet Singh mesmerized in a strapless black gown that showcased her impeccable style. The gown featured a plunging neckline, a cinched waistline, and a daring thigh-high slit that exuded confidence. She accessorized with sheer black opera gloves, a Swarovski necklace, and sequined high heels, adding an extra layer of allure. Rakul's makeup, including shimmering eye shadow and a brown lip shade, brought the entire look together, radiating elegance and charm.
Kartik Aaryan: Dapper in Navy
Kartik Aaryan brought a dash of dapper charm to the red carpet in a navy blue suit. The double-breasted blazer, complete with padded shoulders and front button closures, showcased his sartorial flair. Paired with a crisp white button-down shirt and straight-fit navy blue pants, Kartik exuded timeless sophistication. A white pocket square and black dress shoes added the finishing touches to his polished red carpet ensemble.
Sanya Malhotra: Ethereal in Black Saree
Sanya Malhotra graced the event in a stylish black saree adorned with sequin embellishments and floral applique work. The floor-grazing pallu and a sequined halter-neck blouse added a modern twist to the traditional attire. Accessories such as an emerald ring, floral hairpiece, and dainty earrings enhanced the overall appeal. Sanya's makeup, featuring winged eyeliner and glossy nude pink lips, showcased a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary elegance.
Hina Khan: Coordinated Chic
Hina Khan showcased her fashion flair in a coordinated saree ensemble. The aqua blue saree with an orange leaf pattern, paired with a full-sleeved blouse, radiated charm and sophistication. Gold accessories, including stacked bracelets and dangling earrings, complemented the ensemble perfectly. Hina's makeup, featuring mauve lips and kohl-lined eyes, added a touch of glamour to her traditional yet contemporary red carpet look.
The Iconic Gold Awards 2024 red carpet was not just a celebration of talent but also a showcase of diverse and captivating fashion choices. Each celebrity brought their unique flair, making it a night to remember in the world of glamour and style.