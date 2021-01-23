Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Renee Sen Says She Is Not Running Away From Her Surname

Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has made her debut to the industry with 'Suttabaazi' short film. Off late, she spoke to media about nepotism and also doled out her views about privileges attached to her surname.



She said, "I'm not running away from my surname. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and the love I'm getting is because of my mother, the kind of work she has done. But I'm not taking the pressure or else I won't be able to do a single day's job. And, I'll never take it for granted, nor will I allow anybody else to take it for granted."



Speaking about her mother Sushmita Sen, "Maa said you want to act, you figure it out. So I'm doing it step-by-step. If it's easy, would I have valued it enough? I don't think so. I'm aware of the uncertainties of this profession. Maa tells me to keep grounded, complete my education so that 'No one can tell you, you're less than anybody and you don't make anybody feel like that'. I want to be self made. I'll approach directors, show Suttabaazi (her short film) and request them to consider me for their projects. Maa is obviously there to guide me. But she wants me to take my own decisions, make mistakes and learn."



She adds, "I find it weird being compared with maa. Her body of work, the life she has led, those shoes are too big to fill."



Speaking about nepotism, Renee says, "When I watched my mother act, it was inspiring, and I wanted to do this even before I knew the word nepotism. We all look up to our parents. Is following your parents' footstep nepotism? There's glamour attached to the industry, so people are more interested about how it functions, that's why there's a little more attention on showbiz."



Suttabaazi movie is directed by Kabeer Khurana and shows off the life of a teenage girl who gets stuck between her parents in the lockdown period. How will the care-free attitude of a teenage girl affect the 'Ladaai' parents' will form the crux of the short film.

