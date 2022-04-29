Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ Release Date Is Unveiled…

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is all busy in her career having a couple of interesting movies in her kitty. She is all concentrating on the female-oriented scripts and also stepped into the shoes of Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj for her biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'. Off late, the makers announced the release date of this movie and shared a new poster of Taapsee from the movie.



Taapsee also unveiled the release date poster on her Instagram and treated her fans… Take a look!

The poster is all awesome showcasing Mithali in three different stages of her life. She looked terrific holding the bat in the ground! Taapsee also wrote, "There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this "Gentleman's Game" #ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022. @mithaliraj @srijitmukherji @ajit_andhare @priyaaven @viacom18studios @tseries.official @colosceum_official".

Taran also shared the same poster and wrote, "TAAPSEE: 'SHABAASH MITHU' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Viacom18Studios has finalized the release date of #ShabaashMithu, the biopic on the life of #cricket legend #MithaliRaj... In *cinemas* 15 July 2022... Stars #TaapseePannu... Directed by #SrijitMukherji."

Well, 'Shabaash Mithu' movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and he replaced the filmmaker Rahul Dholakia due to his busy schedule! This movie is produced by Viacom 18 Studios banner. Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, she has a career span of almost 2 decades and is still continuing as Indian women's ODI and Test captain. She changed the game and opinion of people of the women's cricket with all her stroke play! She is a great inspiration to all the women who want to pursue their career in Cricket.

Speaking about the other movies of Taapsee Pannu, she is also the part of Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dunki. Well, with Blurr movie she is also turning into a producer. She will bankroll the movie under her home banner 'Outsider Films'.