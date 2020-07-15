'Taare Ginn' Song From Dil Bechara Goes Out Heart-Melting

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar screens on 24th July, 2020. As it's been one month since Sushant Singh left the world, thus the makers have announced that second single from the movie will be released today. So, keeping their word, they dropped the romantic single "Taare Ginn…" on social media a few hours ago.

This song is creating a buzz on the internet with all the lovely lyrics and made us witness amazing chemistry between the lead pair Sushant and Sanjana… Have a look!









Sanjana dropped this song on her Instagram page and reminisced Sushant Singh… She also stated the audience to witness Kizie's ordinary life. That night in the song made her dance a little, live a little and love a lot…





This second single from the movie Dil Bechara is crooned by ace songstress Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. The heart-melting lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by A R Rahman.

This song shows Sushant and Sanjana's 'Prom' night. Our dear hero arrives in all cool and dashing avatar on his bike and picks up Sanjana. He also holds her oxygen tank and thus they both have a happy ride to their prom together. Later he makes her dance and also makes her happy with his funny mimicking's. Finally, they swing around the dance floor along with holding the oxygen tank which is decked up beautifully in a jute bag.

Dil Bechara is the adaption of a novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' written by John Green. Along with Sushant and Sanjana, even Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan is playing a cameo role in this movie. Going with the storyline, Sanjana essays the role of'Kizie Basu' who will be seen suffering from deadly cancer, while Sushant Singhessays the role of'Manny' who will be seen as an osteosarcoma survivor. We need to wait and watch how Sushant makes Sanjana stay happy in her last days.

This Mukesh Chhabra directorial is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios banner…