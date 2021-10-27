Tadap Trailer: It's A Glimpse Of Romantic Action Entertainer

As the festive season is nearing, the makers of the movies which are all set to release next month on the occasion of Diwali are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, Ahan Shetty's Tadap movie's trailer is released and is creating noise on social media. Being Ahan and Tara Sutaria's debut movie, there are a lot of expectations on this movie!



Ahan Shetty shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, Ahan Shetty is introduced in the starting and he looked awesome in the rugged avatar. He is essaying the role of Ishaana and is portrayed as a strong and heartless man. Amid the high-end action sequences, even the romantic sequences between the lead actors Ahan and Tara Sutaria highlight the trailer. Well, it also showcased how they will be separated and thus Ahan turns negative and aims to take revenge on the antagonists The dialogue 'Pyar ki dhakad beti ne suni tha, pyar ki tadap baap jhelega'… makes us know the intense of this love tale.

Sharing the trailer, Ahan also wrote, "Tadap Trailer… My first trailer Crazy to think the day is almost here. #Tadap, a film I can't wait any longer to share. A glimpse for December 3rd. #SajidNadiadwala's #TadapTrailer OUT NOW!"

Well, the Tadap movie is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'RX 100'. It is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. This romantic love tale will hit the screens on 3rd December, 2021… Along with the lead actors, even Saurabh Shukla as Ishana's father, Kumud Mishra as Ramisa's father, Sumit Gulati as Ishana's friend will be seen on the big screens.